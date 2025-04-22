Legislature passes bill that could lead to a change in health insurance for state employees

The state Senate has passed a bill that could lead to a change in health plans for state employees.

The bill is SB 2160. It had earlier passed the Senate, but the House made some changes to it, and the Senate agreed to those changes.

This could mean a new plan, that is more compliant with the federal Affordable Care Act, and would offer more coverage.

But some are wary of the change.

"Going to a non-grandfathered plan certainly will add coverage," said Sen. Justin Gerhardt (R-Mandan). "But that has to be paid for. And that comes through increased premiums. To me, as I watched what I could of the committees (that dealt with this issue), the only way we're going to save money as a state is by shifting those costs onto our employees, either through premiums, higher deductibles, or co-pays."

State employees do not pay premiums. And Sen. Kyle Davison (R-Fargo) said there are no premium increases for state employees in that bill. He told the Senate the bid for insurance is due in July of 2026.

"We need to have the flexibility on the bid, because the PERS (Public Employees Retirement System) board is just going to say, 'We're in a grandfather plan — let's just take that one,'" Davison said. "But we're trying to level the playing field as appropriators, to have more choices."

The Senate voted 33 to 14 to agree with the House changes to the bill. It is now on its way to Governor Armstrong.