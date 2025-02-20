Breaking Barriers, Forest Conservation, and Food Security with Chef Joe

Today's Segments

Dr. Kamin Samuel – Breaking Barriers and Thriving

Dr. Kamin Samuel, the first female African American helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy, shares her inspiring journey from military service to corporate leadership. Rising to Vice President of Global Website Operations at a billion-dollar company, she later earned a Ph.D. in Positive Neuropsychology. She is also an award-winning author, filmmaker, and philanthropist, with her documentary Courage to Thrive debuting in 2025.

Forest Carbon Credits – A Tool for Conservation

As millions of acres of U.S. forestland face the threat of development, forest carbon credits are emerging as a financial incentive to keep forests intact. Landowners like the Martins in Wisconsin participate in programs that pay them to preserve their forests and store carbon, while companies purchase these credits to offset their emissions. Experts discuss the role of carbon credits as a "tool in the toolbox" for combating climate change.

Prairie Plates – Chef Joe Swegarden on Food Security

Chef Joe Swegarden, a renowned Fargo-Moorhead chef with New York experience, discusses his culinary journey and community-driven initiatives. He shares his work with Heart-n-Soul Community Café, a mobile nonprofit addressing food insecurity with a “pay what you can” model. The conversation also explores the role of Giving Hearts Day in supporting organizations like Heart-n-Soul and its mission to provide accessible, nutritious meals.