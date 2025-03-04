Darcy Bakkegard & The Educators' Lab, Tom Isern 'The Scent of Kraut'

Today's Segments

Darcy Bakkegard – The Educators' Lab

Darcy Bakkegard, co-founder of The Educators' Lab, is dedicated to empowering teachers with innovative solutions for their classrooms and communities. Through initiatives like the Teacher Empowerment Incubator, in partnership with Valley City State University and supported by the Burgum Family Foundation, the program provides educators with essential resources, coaching, and funding. By addressing local challenges, helping teachers reconnect with their purpose, and fostering professional growth, The Educators Lab aims to strengthen rural education and improve teacher retention.

Tom Isern – Plains Folk: "The Scent of Kraut"

In his Plains Folk essay, The Scent of Kraut, Tom Isern reflects on the long-standing tradition of the annual pork and dumpling dinner at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pisek, North Dakota. More than just a fundraiser, this event is a cultural touchstone, bringing together community members and preserving historical continuity. The scent of sauerkraut serves as a nostalgic and sensory reminder of the region's heritage. Isern also highlights the church’s prized artwork, the Mucha of Pisek, created by renowned Art Nouveau artist Alphonse Mucha, further tying the event to a deep cultural legacy.

In-Session – Crossover

Crossover is the pivotal midpoint of the legislative session, offering lawmakers a brief recess before they reconvene on March 5. At this stage, bills that successfully passed either the House or Senate shift to the opposite chamber for further debate and consideration. It’s a key moment to analyze which bills failed, assess emerging legislative priorities, and track the most pressing issues set to shape the remainder of the session. Crossover provides both a reset and a preview of what’s to come in the final stretch of lawmaking.

