Interview with Siham Amedy

With the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly affirming the deportations of Venezuelans this week, immigration is in the news. How immigrants find their way to Fargo-Moorhead is at the center of a Prairie Public production, Chosen Home, which premieres April 28 at 8pm. One of those who shared her story is Siham Amedy. Her parents decided to emigrate in 1997, after years of sanctions in northern Iraq impoverished Kurdish people, as well as attempted ethnic cleansing by Saddam Hussein's regime.

Prairie Plates

Erik and Rick visit owners and chefs, TJ and Gina, at ThaiKota in Fargo. They share their journey from Thailand to North Dakota while serving some of the best dishes from Thailand.