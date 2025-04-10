Food as Medicine, News Recap, Snow White Review & Arctic Shifts

Today's Segments

Food-Based Health Care

On "Conversations on Health Care," hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter speak with Christian Heiden and Alissa Wassung about the growing movement to treat food as medicine. They explore how innovative approaches like hydroponic farming and medically tailored meals are transforming health outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and fostering stronger communities. The segment highlights real-world examples where integrating food into treatment plans has proven effective, demonstrating that nourishing food can be a powerful tool in both prevention and care.

Dave Thompson's News Review

News Director Dave Thompson offers a concise and insightful review of the week’s major headlines. His segment provides listeners with a clear understanding of current events that matter most to North Dakotans and beyond.

Matt Olien's Movie Review – Snow White

Matt reviews Disney’s 2025 live-action adaptation of Snow White, featuring Rachel Zegler as the classic fairy tale heroine and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The film reimagines the familiar story with a fresh twist, as Snow White joins forces with a bandit named Jonathan to reclaim her kingdom. Matt discusses the film’s visuals, performances, and how it balances tradition with modern storytelling.

Our Living Lands

This segment explores the ecological shifts occurring in the Arctic, where salmon and whale sightings are becoming more common due to rising temperatures. Scientists and Indigenous communities are closely monitoring these changes, as they reflect broader climate trends and impact local ecosystems. The report underscores the need for continued research and adaptive strategies in the face of a rapidly changing environment.