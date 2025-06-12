Faith, Leadership, Film: Dr. Polk, Bismarck's Future & Movie Star Highlights

Today's Segments

Main Street Preview: A Life of Faith and Service – Dr. Robert Polk

At 97, Rev. Dr. Robert Polk shares reflections on his extraordinary journey through civil rights, ministry, and personal sacrifice. From growing up in segregated Chicago to breaking barriers in education and leading the first AIDS ministry in New York City, Polk’s story is rooted in justice, courage, and an enduring belief in the "beloved community." This preview offers a glimpse into his full conversation, airing Monday on Main Street.

Bismarck’s Future – Mayor Michael Schmitz

Bismarck Mayor Michael Schmitz joins host John Harris to discuss the city’s direction on economic development, infrastructure, and water issues. The conversation highlights growth opportunities and challenges facing North Dakota’s capital.

Dave Thompson’s News Review

News Director Dave Thompson recaps the top stories of the week, offering insight and analysis on the issues shaping North Dakota and beyond.

Matt’s Movie Review – The Phoenician Scheme

Matt dives into The Phoenician Scheme, featuring a Canadian diplomat entangled in oil-fueled espionage across the Middle East. Alongside his review, Matt reveals his picks for the greatest female movie stars of all time, blending intrigue with Hollywood sparkle.