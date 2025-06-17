From Renaissance Revelry to Reclaiming the Slopes and Stage

Today's Segments

Fargo’s Broadway Turns Medieval at Night Bazaar: Renaissance

Broadway Square in Fargo transforms into a whimsical world of jesters, queens, and immersive performances as Night Bazaar: Renaissance returns June 26. Created by Simone Wai and the team at Folkways, this community celebration brings together food, music, costumes, and culture—inviting everyone to step into a magical, medieval evening downtown. Performer Isaiah Jensrud also joins the discussion.

Our Living Lands - Let My People Go Skiing: Reclaiming Slopes and Sacred Space

The film Let My People Go Skiing follows Indigenous athletes like Ellen Bradley as they confront exclusion in snow sports and climate change, while reaffirming Native cultural ties to the land. This segment explores how reclaiming space on the slopes is both an act of resistance and restoration.

Great American Folk Show – Camp RE-creation: Music, Joy, and Inclusion at Camp RE-creation’s 50th Anniversary

At Camp Recreation in Richardton, ND, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities gather for a week of song, laughter, games, and connection. Tom Brosseau visits during the camp’s 50th anniversary, sharing stories and music from a place where everyone belongs—and the joy is contagious.

Plains Folk – A Champagne Celebration of Lawrence Welk’s North Dakota Roots

Dr. Tom Isern reflects on a weekend celebration honoring Lawrence Welk at his North Dakota homestead. With a documentary premiere, book preview, and heartfelt musical tributes, the festivities shine a spotlight on Welk’s enduring influence and the bubbles of joy he brought to generations.