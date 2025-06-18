Political Violence, Food Truck Stories, and Civic Reflection

Today's Segments

Merrill Piepkorn: Service and Civility in a Dangerous Era

Following the politically motivated assassination of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman, former North Dakota senator Merrill Piepkorn joins Main Street to reflect on the meaning of public service today. He discusses the increasing threats elected officials face, the toll of polarization, and the urgent need for a renewed commitment to kindness, accessibility, and honest civic engagement.

Prairie Plates: Chef Paul Nimens and the Joy of Food Trucks

Chef Paul Nimens of Duck Duck Goose Food Company shares the story behind his Fargo-Moorhead food truck, known for inventive Midwestern fusion dishes like Pad Thai fries and hot dish nachos. He talks about the creativity and logistics behind mobile food, the sense of community among vendors, and the joy of bringing playful cuisine to local events.

Prairie Beat: Minnesota in Mourning—When Politics Turns Deadly

Hosts Eric Dethridge and Danielle Webster break down the targeted political attack in Minnesota that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and injured others. They explore the timeline of events, law enforcement response, implications for lawmaker safety, and how misinformation and social media bias contribute to a dangerous political climate.