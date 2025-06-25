Men's Health, Dairy Delights, and Storm Stories

Today's Segments

Men’s Health Month: Physical Health

June is Men’s Health Month, and Dr. Eric Jacobson, a family medicine provider with Essentia Health, joins the show to focus on physical well-being for men. From preventive screenings and healthy diet tips to the importance of regular exercise and disease awareness, Dr. Jacobson walks us through the essentials of staying proactive about health at every age.

Maartje Murphy of Cows & Co Creamery

In this edition of Prairie Plates, Maartje Murphy, the entrepreneurial force behind Cows & Co Creamery in Carrington, ND, shares how her family’s dairy operation fuses Dutch tradition with North Dakota roots. With a deep commitment to quality, they craft artisanal gelato and Gouda using Italian equipment and ship nationwide with precision and care—serving up rich, award-winning flavors that celebrate farm-fresh excellence.

Prairie Beat: Storm Reflections and History

In this edition of Prairie Beat, hosts Erik Deatherage and Danielle Webster explore the powerful storms that recently hit North Dakota and Minnesota, drawing connections to historic tornado events like the 1978 Elgin and 1957 Fargo disasters. With personal recollections, scientific insights, and stories of survival, they offer a compelling look at the human and meteorological impact of extreme weather on the prairie.