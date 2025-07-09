Gardens, Gathering, and a Texas Tragedy: Stories from the Prairie

Today's Segments

Northern Plains Botanic Garden: A Sanctuary in Bloom

At 89, Vern Hunter is more than a volunteer—he’s the living spirit of Fargo’s Northern Plains Botanic Garden. With wit and wisdom, Vern leads a heartfelt tour of the six-acre green space, sharing its origin story, Japanese and edible forest garden features, and the mission behind this public sanctuary. He works with other volunteers and a small paid staff with passion for plants and people and invites more visitors and volunteers to discover—and help nurture—this hidden gem at Yunker Farm.

Prairie Plates: Red River Market Rolls into Season 11

Joe Burgum of Folkways joins us to preview the 11th season of Fargo’s Red River Market, kicking off July 12. With new vendors, live entertainment, cooking demos, and inclusive programs like EBT matching, the market continues its mission to fight isolation and celebrate community through food, music, and shared experiences.

Prairie Beat: Flooding in Texas Hill Country

Eric Detherage and Danielle Webster cover the devastating flash floods in Texas over the holiday weekend, where over 100 people were killed. Danielle speaks with Kristen Hedger, a business leader with ties to both North Dakota and Texas, who witnessed the flooding firsthand. The segment reflects on why the Hill Country is especially vulnerable and draws parallels with major flood events in North Dakota, ending with community headlines from across the state.