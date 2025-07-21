Bill Siemering & Public Radio In Democracy

Bill Siemering, NPR’s first program director and the author of its inspiring mission statement, recounts the network’s early goal of honoring diversity by including a variety of American voices.

Also, we hear how America’s 18th century founders emphasized the importance of a free press and an educated citizenry to the success of their experiment in democracy. Features Pulitzer Prize-winning historians Gordon Wood (Brown University) and Annette Gordon-Reed (Harvard University).