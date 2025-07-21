© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Bill Siemering & Public Radio In Democracy

Published July 21, 2025 at 3:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Bill Siemering, NPR’s first program director and the author of its inspiring mission statement, recounts the network’s early goal of honoring diversity by including a variety of American voices.

Also, we hear how America’s 18th century founders emphasized the importance of a free press and an educated citizenry to the success of their experiment in democracy. Features Pulitzer Prize-winning historians Gordon Wood (Brown University) and Annette Gordon-Reed (Harvard University).

Main Street