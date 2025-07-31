Near Miss in Minot, Pandemic Western, and Hidden ND Wonders

Today's Segments

Near Miss in Minot: Aviation Expert Analyzes Close Call at ND State Fair

Aviation safety expert Dr. Jim Higgins from the University of North Dakota breaks down the near-collision between a SkyWest jet and a B-52 bomber over Minot during the State Fair. He explains how flyovers are coordinated, what may have gone wrong, and why small airports like Minot face unique safety challenges in today’s increasingly complex airspace.

Beyond Medora: Discovering the Hidden Natural Wonders of the Badlands

Chuck Lura spotlights off-the-beaten-path marvels in western North Dakota, from the Petrified Forest and Burning Coal Vein to wildflower-rich trails and Ponderosa pines—inviting listeners to explore nature's quieter, more rugged side.

Regional Headlines: Dave Thompson’s North Dakota News Roundup

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson delivers the latest updates from around North Dakota, including political developments, regional issues, and notable headlines shaping the state.

Pandemic Paranoia in the Wild West: Matt Olien Reviews Eddington

Film critic Matt Olien reviews Ari Aster’s genre-blending film Eddington, a pandemic-era Western rife with political tension and eerie chaos. He discusses its ambitious themes, tonal inconsistencies, and streaming success-plus takes on Happy Gilmore 2 and an Academy Awards trivia challenge.