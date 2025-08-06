Minot's Mayoral Shift, Olive Oil Origins, and Prairie Public's Uncertain Future

Today's Segments

Minot’s Mayoral Shift Toward the Center

Columnist Rob Port analyzes Minot’s high-stakes special mayoral election, where voters chose moderate leadership in a race marked by scandal and far-right influence.

The Art and Science of Olive Oil

Peter Schultz shares the story behind his small-batch Greek olive oil, exploring its unique production process, health benefits, and simple, delicious uses.

CPB Shutdown and Fargo Police Scrutiny

In this edition of Prairie Beat, Prairie Public CEO John Harris explains the financial impact of CPB’s closure. Plus, a look at public fallout after Fargo’s police chief delays response to shootings.