North Dakota Summer Weather Review & NPR’s Leila Fadel on Journalism

Today's Segments

North Dakota Summer Weather & What’s Ahead

Meteorologist Matt Johnson from the National Weather Service in Bismarck reviews how this summer’s weather compared to historical averages, discusses trends in severe storms, and explains how forecasters support major events like WeFest. He also shares what’s in store for fall and early winter.

Leila Fadel on Journalism’s Role in Democracy

NPR Morning Edition and Up First host Leila Fadel reflects on the value of independent journalism—especially in rural areas—amid funding cuts to public broadcasting. She shares how diverse voices, accurate reporting, and listener trust are vital to sustaining democracy.

Confession Is Good for the Sole

Tom Isern’s Plains Folk recalls how Red River Valley farming pioneer J.B. Power later urged farmers to abandon wheat monoculture after witnessing soil depletion, offering lessons in sustainable agriculture that still resonate today.

Missouri Park Earns Dark Sky Recognition

Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville, Missouri, is now one of only 12 Urban Night Sky Places worldwide, honored for reducing light pollution through improved lighting, protecting wildlife, and restoring starry skies.

This Week in Water

A federal judge halts expansion of a migrant detention center in Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve over environmental concerns, climate report changes stir controversy, and tariffs raise questions about water-hungry chip manufacturing—plus the Eiffel Tower’s surprising summer growth.

Rising Flames, Rising Leaders

As wildfires grow more frequent, young Nez Perce firefighters are stepping up to protect their community in Idaho, carrying forward the dedication of veterans shaped by past devastating blazes.