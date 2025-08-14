Tariffs and ND’s Economy, Regional News, Fantastic Four, and Meteor Showers

Today's Segments

Dr. David Flynn on Tariffs and North Dakota’s Economy

Economist David Flynn of UND analyzes the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on agriculture, manufacturing, and energy, what goods may become scarce, and how households could feel rising costs.

Dave Thompson’s Regional News Review

News Director Dave Thompson reviews the week’s top headlines across North Dakota and the region, offering analysis and context for the state’s biggest stories.

Matt Olien Reviews The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Film critic Matt Olien reviews Marvel’s latest reboot of its "first family," weighing the film’s character chemistry, action, and emotional depth against past adaptations.

August Skies: Perseids and Delta Aquarids Meteor Showers

Naturalist Chuck Lura highlights August’s night sky, with both the Perseids and Delta Aquarids meteor showers active, offering up to 60 meteors per hour at peak.