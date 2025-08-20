Cullinane on Trump Summits & Preview of Theodore Roosevelt Event

Today's Segments

Trump’s Summits and the Stakes for Global History

We'll also preview a special program from the Theodore Roosevelt Center: on August 23, 2025 at the North Dakota Heritage Center auditorium in Bismarck, Vice Admiral Jeffrey Fowler, USN (ret.), joins Clay Jenkinson to explore Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy, and the legacy of the USS Maine, including Admiral Hyman Rickover's investigation. This leads into the Center's annual symposium at Dickinson State University, Sept. 25-27. Dr. Michael Cullinane also analyzes Trump’s White House meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders, plus the recent Trump–Putin summit. He explores the historical context of presidential diplomacy, what these encounters signal about global power, and how past lessons help us read today’s headlines.

Fargo’s Red River Market Builds Community Through Connection

More than a farmers’ market—Prairie Public’s Kirsten Ness and Tay Calloway show how friendships, belonging, and creative energy flourish downtown.

Plains Folk: First Chapters

Dr. Tom Isern previews Champagne Times, a three-volume Welk biography, highlighting its cultural weight for North Dakota and the Great Plains.

Surfing Waves From Lake Michigan to Texas Wave Parks

Summary: Inland surf culture thrives across the Midwest, with lake, river, and man-made waves boosting tourism, community, and adventure.

Tribal Voices Call for Action to Save Salmon

Eric Holt of the Nez Perce Tribe warns climate change and dams threaten salmon, urging resilience, advocacy, and partnerships for the future.