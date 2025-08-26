Office ergonomics, Tom Isern essay, and a spotlight on musician Chris Whitley

Craig Blumenshine dives into office ergonomics with Fargo Ergonomics founder Crystal Nelson. She offers great advice on how to help workplaces stay healthy, safe and efficient.

Then, from Plains Folk: Tom Isern tells the story of Zdema Irma Trinka, a Czech-born librarian and author, who penned a book about the Marquis de Mores and his wife, Medora. He'll tell you why she had a chip on her shoulder.

Finally, we share a spotlight blues folk artist Chris Whitley, who is frequently featured on Into the Music with Mike Olson.