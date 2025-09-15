© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Tornado Warnings, Norwegian Migration, and Minneapolis Mysteries

Published September 15, 2025 at 4:42 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A Hardanger fiddle marks the 200th anniversary of Norwegian migration to America.
Markus Krueger, Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County
A Hardanger fiddle marks the 200th anniversary of Norwegian migration to America.

Today's Segments

Dave Thompson: Sunday’s Weather - Tornado Warnings Hit Central North Dakota
Central North Dakota faced a several tornado warnings Sunday, with flooding in Bismarck-Mandan and storm damage across farms and communities, reports Dave Thompson.

200 Years Since Norway’s First Organized Migration to America
The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County marks the bicentennial of Norwegian migration with events in Moorhead, celebrating heritage, community, and the lasting story of migration. Markus Krueger is our guest.

Author Larry Millett Unveils Mysterious Tales of Old Minneapolis
Minnesota author Larry Millett returns with a new collection of historical mysteries, bringing 19th-century Minneapolis to life through crime, intrigue, and vivid storytelling.

Main Street
Defunded, Not Defeated.
Donate today to keep Prairie Public strong.
Donate