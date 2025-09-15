Tornado Warnings, Norwegian Migration, and Minneapolis Mysteries

Today's Segments

Dave Thompson: Sunday’s Weather - Tornado Warnings Hit Central North Dakota

Central North Dakota faced a several tornado warnings Sunday, with flooding in Bismarck-Mandan and storm damage across farms and communities, reports Dave Thompson.

200 Years Since Norway’s First Organized Migration to America

The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County marks the bicentennial of Norwegian migration with events in Moorhead, celebrating heritage, community, and the lasting story of migration. Markus Krueger is our guest.

Author Larry Millett Unveils Mysterious Tales of Old Minneapolis

Minnesota author Larry Millett returns with a new collection of historical mysteries, bringing 19th-century Minneapolis to life through crime, intrigue, and vivid storytelling.