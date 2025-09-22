© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Political Violence & Free Speech; Retracing a Model T Honeymoon

Published September 22, 2025 at 5:05 PM CDT
Dr. Michael Cullinane
Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane, Professor of History/Lowman Walton Endowed Chair of Theodore Roosevelt Studies, Dickinson State University

Today's Segments

Dr. Cullinane on Political Violence and Free Speech
Presidential scholar Michael Patrick Cullinane from Dickinson State Universtiy explores the troubling rise of political violence, the strain on free speech, and lessons history offers for today.

Retracing a 1925 Model T Honeymoon
Journalists Kitty and Marie Felde revisit their grandparents’ cross-country honeymoon, learning the quirks of driving a Model T and the spirit of 1925 America.

