The Great American Folk Show: Episode 153

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 153 features neo-folk singer Denison Witmer, musician and activist Greta Gaines, country band Ramona and the Holy Smokes, and 49th Parallel from Minot, North Dakota. Plus, singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw talks about his new album, "From the Hellhole."

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.