Essentia Health’s Economic Impact; Past Prairie Rabies Scares Run Wild

Today's Segments

Essentia Health Regional Economic Impact

A new report shows Essentia Health contributes billions to the regional economy, supporting 24,000 jobs and $770 million in taxes, while expanding its role in housing, food access, and adapting to rising costs and new technology.

Rabies Scares on the 19th-Century Plains

Dr. Tom Isern recounts how prairie newspapers reported rabies outbreaks with a mix of fact, fear, humor, and rumor—stories that reveal both community anxieties and cultural attitudes of the late 1800s.

Popcorn Pride Endures in Midwest Towns

Harvest Public Media’s Sheila Brummer looks at how communities like Sac City and Schaller, Iowa, keep their popcorn heritage alive with festivals and monuments, even as fewer than 1,000 U.S. farms still grow the crop.

Cultural Burning Offers Wildfire Lessons

Murphy Woodhouse of the Mountain West News Bureau highlights how the Karuk Tribe’s cultural burning traditions provide vital insights into addressing today’s escalating wildfire crisis through Indigenous land stewardship.