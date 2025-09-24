Baseball Behind the Scenes, Norsk Høstfest, and School Phone Ban

Today's Segments

Clubbie Christopher Krick: Baseball’s Unsung Heros

Fargo native Christopher Krick, now with the Washington Nationals, shares the behind-the-scenes work of a clubhouse coordinator and the unseen challenges of pro baseball.

Norsk Høstfest: Scandinavia Returns to Minot

Executive Director Searle Swedlund previews North America’s largest Scandinavian festival, highlighting food, music, heritage, and community traditions.

Prairie Beat: Schools Go Cell-Free

With North Dakota’s new “bell-to-bell” school phone ban in place, Cheney Middle School principal Amber Rudolph reports fewer distractions and more face-to-face connections.