Baseball Behind the Scenes, Norsk Høstfest, and School Phone Ban
Today's Segments
Clubbie Christopher Krick: Baseball’s Unsung Heros
Fargo native Christopher Krick, now with the Washington Nationals, shares the behind-the-scenes work of a clubhouse coordinator and the unseen challenges of pro baseball.
Norsk Høstfest: Scandinavia Returns to Minot
Executive Director Searle Swedlund previews North America’s largest Scandinavian festival, highlighting food, music, heritage, and community traditions.
Prairie Beat: Schools Go Cell-Free
With North Dakota’s new “bell-to-bell” school phone ban in place, Cheney Middle School principal Amber Rudolph reports fewer distractions and more face-to-face connections.