Conversations on Civility, Immigration, Music, and Memory
Today's Segments
Rebuilding Trust in a Divided World
UND philosopher Jack Russell Weinstein explores how to listen generously, disagree with dignity, and restore genuine conversation across our political and cultural divides. He'll give a lecture about the subject Friday, Oct. 24, at Minot State University.
A Family Torn Apart by Immigration
When 13-year-old Sadie’s mother is detained, their family’s struggle unfolds in a moving portrait of love, loss, and perseverance amid America’s immigration challenges.
Grammy Winners Find Beauty in Stillness
Songwriter Joe Henry and hit maker Mike Reid join forces for an intimate, reflective album that celebrates grace, patience, and the quiet power of music.
A Daring College Story Takes a Wild Turn - The Tell
Storyteller Paul Kohler recounts a late-’70s college adventure that turns from carefree to dangerous when his fearless friend “Super Steve” pushes his luck by a passing train.