© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Conversations on Civility, Immigration, Music, and Memory

Published October 20, 2025 at 4:40 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's Segments

Rebuilding Trust in a Divided World
UND philosopher Jack Russell Weinstein explores how to listen generously, disagree with dignity, and restore genuine conversation across our political and cultural divides. He'll give a lecture about the subject Friday, Oct. 24, at Minot State University.

Weinstein: Minot State University lecture 'Civil Discourse in Contentious Times'

A Family Torn Apart by Immigration
When 13-year-old Sadie’s mother is detained, their family’s struggle unfolds in a moving portrait of love, loss, and perseverance amid America’s immigration challenges.

Grammy Winners Find Beauty in Stillness
Songwriter Joe Henry and hit maker Mike Reid join forces for an intimate, reflective album that celebrates grace, patience, and the quiet power of music.

Into The Music - Artists Spotlight

A Daring College Story Takes a Wild Turn - The Tell
Storyteller Paul Kohler recounts a late-’70s college adventure that turns from carefree to dangerous when his fearless friend “Super Steve” pushes his luck by a passing train.

The Tell - Super Steve

Main Street
Defunded, Not Defeated.
Donate today to keep Prairie Public strong.
Donate