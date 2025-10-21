Focus, Pumpkins & Shooting Stars: Inspiration from Earth to Sky

Today's Segments

Finding Focus: Dr. Rebecca Hug on Beating Everyday Distractions

Counselor educator Dr. Rebecca Hug explains how multitasking, missed meals, and lack of sleep quietly drain our focus — and how simple changes can restore it.

Dr. Rebecca Hug - Focus and Attention

Good Gourd! The Midwest’s Giant Pumpkin Obsession

Meet the passionate growers behind massive pumpkins that can weigh more than a car — a Harvest Public Media story about science, community, and friendly competition.

Starry Nights Ahead: Meteor Showers Light Up the Prairie Sky

Chuck Lura explains that, with a new moon and clear autumn skies, the Orionids and Taurids promise a brilliant celestial show — up to 20 meteors an hour streaking across the heavens in North Dakota skies. You can hear more episodes of Lura's Natural North Dakota here.

