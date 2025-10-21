© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Focus, Pumpkins & Shooting Stars: Inspiration from Earth to Sky

Published October 21, 2025 at 4:45 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Orionid Meteor Shower
phrawr
/
licensed under CC BY 2.0
Orionid Meteor Shower

Today's Segments

Finding Focus: Dr. Rebecca Hug on Beating Everyday Distractions
Counselor educator Dr. Rebecca Hug explains how multitasking, missed meals, and lack of sleep quietly drain our focus — and how simple changes can restore it.

Dr. Rebecca Hug - Focus and Attention

Good Gourd! The Midwest’s Giant Pumpkin Obsession
Meet the passionate growers behind massive pumpkins that can weigh more than a car — a Harvest Public Media story about science, community, and friendly competition.

Starry Nights Ahead: Meteor Showers Light Up the Prairie Sky
Chuck Lura explains that, with a new moon and clear autumn skies, the Orionids and Taurids promise a brilliant celestial show — up to 20 meteors an hour streaking across the heavens in North Dakota skies. You can hear more episodes of Lura's Natural North Dakota here.

Main Street
Defunded, Not Defeated.
Donate today to keep Prairie Public strong.
Donate