Morality, Haunted Dining & Food Aid: Philosophical, Spooky, and Real

Today's Segments

Philosophical Currents - Morality vs. Legality: When Right and Law Collide

Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein of UND examines the tension between what’s moral and what’s legal—how shifting boundaries challenge justice and democracy today. You can hear all episodes of Philosophical Currents here.

Morality vs. Legality: When Right and Law Collide Listen • 22:40

Prairie Plates: Spooky Nova: Haunted Dining in Downtown Fargo

Prairie Plates tours Nova Eatery & Supper Club, where fine dining meets ghost hunting. The team shares EMF readings, eerie sounds, and Fargo’s haunted flavor. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat: SNAP Benefits and the Shutdown’s Local Impact

With a federal shutdown threatening SNAP benefits, the Great Plains Food Bank braces for a surge in need—and shares how North Dakotans can step up to help. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.