Main Street

Horace Specials and a Rolling Paradise: Taxes and a Hunting Car

Published October 30, 2025 at 4:12 PM CDT
Brian and Terrie Dahl, who operate Jubilee Equine in Horace, North Dakota, say their family business could be impacted by more than $1 million in special assessments.
Today's Segments

Horace Homeowners Hit Hard by Special Assessments

Mayor Jeff Trudeau explains what North Dakota law allows cities like Horace to do - and what could change.

Horace, ND Mayor Jeff Trudeau on Specials

Horace, ND landowners Brian and Terrie Dahl share how a $1 million special assessment may affect their future.

Landowners Brian and Terrie Dahl on Horace, ND Special Assessments

The Old Hunting Car: Dakota Territory’s Rolling Paradise
Historian Tom Isern recounts William B. Mershon’s luxurious railway hunting coach, the City of Saginaw — a rolling retreat for 19th-century sportsmen chasing geese near Dawson. You can read all of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.

Main Street
