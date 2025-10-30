Horace Specials and a Rolling Paradise: Taxes and a Hunting Car
Horace Homeowners Hit Hard by Special Assessments
Mayor Jeff Trudeau explains what North Dakota law allows cities like Horace to do - and what could change.
Horace, ND landowners Brian and Terrie Dahl share how a $1 million special assessment may affect their future.
The Old Hunting Car: Dakota Territory’s Rolling Paradise
Historian Tom Isern recounts William B. Mershon’s luxurious railway hunting coach, the City of Saginaw — a rolling retreat for 19th-century sportsmen chasing geese near Dawson. You can read all of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.