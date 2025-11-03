WWI’s Human Stories: Carnegie Hall Tribute & A WWII Hidden Childhood

Today's Segments

Historian John Monsky: American Heart in WWI — A Carnegie Hall Tribute

Historian and storyteller John Monsky previews American Heart in WWI, a sweeping “living documentary” staged at Carnegie Hall. With Broadway performers, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, rare film, and archival photos, Monsky brings to life five unforgettable Americans who served in the Great War. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and filmed for PBS by RadicalMedia, the production premieres Veterans Day 2025 on Prairie Public Television and streams on PBS.org and the PBS app.

A Child Hidden in East Flanders: Charles Spira’s Wartime Memoir

In 1942, four-year-old Charles Spira and his family fled Antwerp as the Nazis began rounding up Jews. Sheltered by a Catholic family in Nazareth, Belgium, they lived in secrecy for two years. Spira recounts those days of fear and kindness — a child’s view of the Holocaust that reveals both the fragility and resilience of the human spirit.