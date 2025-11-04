© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Building a Museum, Remembering Cheney, and Saving Bears with Cider

Published November 4, 2025 at 4:05 PM CST
The home page of the Great Plains Children’s Museum website, greatplainscm.org.

Today's Segments

Lindsay Breuler: Building the Great Plains Children’s Museum
After years helping entrepreneurs grow their dreams, Lindsay Breuler is channeling that same drive into a new play-based children’s museum for the Fargo-Moorhead region.

The Great Plains Children's Museum

Remembering Vice President Dick Cheney – “A Heartbeat Away”
Wyoming filmmaker Geoff O’Gara revisits his 2015 documentary on Dick Cheney’s life, leadership, and legacy, offering fresh perspective after Cheney’s death at 84.

Remembering Vice President Cheney

A Sweet Solution: Turning Apples into Cider to Keep Bears Away
On Montana’s Flathead Indian Reservation, cider making doubles as grizzly management—removing apples that lure bears while building community through tradition.

Main Street
