Building a Museum, Remembering Cheney, and Saving Bears with Cider

Today's Segments

Lindsay Breuler: Building the Great Plains Children’s Museum

After years helping entrepreneurs grow their dreams, Lindsay Breuler is channeling that same drive into a new play-based children’s museum for the Fargo-Moorhead region.

The Great Plains Children's Museum Listen • 23:13

Remembering Vice President Dick Cheney – “A Heartbeat Away”

Wyoming filmmaker Geoff O’Gara revisits his 2015 documentary on Dick Cheney’s life, leadership, and legacy, offering fresh perspective after Cheney’s death at 84.

Remembering Vice President Cheney Listen • 9:17

A Sweet Solution: Turning Apples into Cider to Keep Bears Away

On Montana’s Flathead Indian Reservation, cider making doubles as grizzly management—removing apples that lure bears while building community through tradition.