Main Street

Health, Safety & Learning: Violence Prevention, Lung Cancer & STEM

Published November 13, 2025 at 4:12 PM CST
Allison Tamm, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner with Essentia Health’s Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine team, discusses the latest in lung cancer screening, prevention and what providers are seeing on the front lines.
Scott Thuen
Today's Segments

Health Care’s Role in Confronting Intimate Partner Violence
Virginia Duplessis explains how clinicians can spot abuse, support survivors, and change the norms that allow intimate partner violence to persist, especially during pregnancy.

Lung Cancer Awareness: Screening, Risks and Early Detection
APRN Allison Tamm from Essentia Health outlines the importance of lung cancer screening, new prevention insights, and what providers are seeing with rising vaping-related risks.

Essentia Health: Lung Cancer

Expanding STEM Access: ND Gateway to Science and GoodInND Support
Alisha Kelim from North Dakota's Gateway to Science shares how new GoodInND funding strengthens hands-on STEM learning, broadens access, and inspires North Dakota students to innovate and “do good in ND.”

North Dakota Gateway to Science

