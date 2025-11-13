Health, Safety & Learning: Violence Prevention, Lung Cancer & STEM

Today's Segments

Health Care’s Role in Confronting Intimate Partner Violence

Virginia Duplessis explains how clinicians can spot abuse, support survivors, and change the norms that allow intimate partner violence to persist, especially during pregnancy.

Lung Cancer Awareness: Screening, Risks and Early Detection

APRN Allison Tamm from Essentia Health outlines the importance of lung cancer screening, new prevention insights, and what providers are seeing with rising vaping-related risks.

Essentia Health: Lung Cancer Listen • 11:20

Expanding STEM Access: ND Gateway to Science and GoodInND Support

Alisha Kelim from North Dakota's Gateway to Science shares how new GoodInND funding strengthens hands-on STEM learning, broadens access, and inspires North Dakota students to innovate and “do good in ND.”