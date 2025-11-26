Planes, Trains & Holiday Pains

Buckle up for a Mainstreet episode that’s all planes, trains, and automobiles, as the Prairie Public team swaps stories of their own bad holiday travel adventures. Then we shift from travel troubles to comfort food on Prairie Plates, where Rick Gion takes us inside Pheasant Cafe in Mott, North Dakota.

In this week’s Prairie Beat, the holidays are here and so are the simmering pots, stacked plates, and stories. We’re serving up the must-know food safety tips to keep your family’s Thanksgiving both delicious and worry-free.