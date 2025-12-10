Fargo Case Updates, Prairie Heritage, and a New Steakhouse Story

Today's Segments

New Breaks in Fargo Homicide Cases and the Fight Over a $3B Data Center

Prairie Beat unpacks new developments in last summer’s Fargo homicide cases and the resolution of a heated competition over a $3 billion data center site, plus a quick statewide news roundup. You can hear more Prairie Beat episodes here.

Playing the German Card: Prairie Roots and Barossa Valley Echoes

Dr. Tom Isern traces surprising links between North Dakota’s immigrant past and South Australia’s Barossa Valley, reflecting on kinship, Lutheran identity, and the narratives that still shape prairie memory. You can hear more Plains Folk episodes here.

Inside Harry’s Steakhouse: A Grand Forks Legacy Arrives in West Fargo

Matt Walkowiak shares the story behind Harry’s Steakhouse, from its Grand Forks origins to its polished new West Fargo location, highlighting its sourcing, design, standout dishes, and the craft of a true steakhouse. You can hear more Prairie Plates episodes here.