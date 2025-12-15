© 2025
Main Street

At the Speed of Light & Season of Impact: Lasers and Giving

Published December 15, 2025 at 4:04 PM CST
Jon C. Meyers
Today's Segments

At the Speed of Light: UND’s Laser Link to Space
University of North Dakota physicist Dr. Markus Allgaier takes us inside a first-of-its-kind, university-operated laser communications ground station. The project shows how laser links could move satellite data at near–fiber-optic speeds, improve security by replacing radio signals with light, and give UND students hands-on experience building the future of space connectivity.

University of North Dakota physicist Dr. Markus Allgaier on "Space Laser"

Turning Holiday Giving Into Lasting Change
Sarah Rivers of The GOD’S CHILD Project explains how the organization’s year-end giving efforts - including the 12-Days of Wishlist and the Miracle Match - are meeting urgent needs while building long-term support for children and families through education, healthcare, housing, and sustainable development.

The GOD'S CHILD Project

