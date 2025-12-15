At the Speed of Light & Season of Impact: Lasers and Giving

Today's Segments

At the Speed of Light: UND’s Laser Link to Space

University of North Dakota physicist Dr. Markus Allgaier takes us inside a first-of-its-kind, university-operated laser communications ground station. The project shows how laser links could move satellite data at near–fiber-optic speeds, improve security by replacing radio signals with light, and give UND students hands-on experience building the future of space connectivity.

University of North Dakota physicist Dr. Markus Allgaier on "Space Laser" Listen • 24:49

Turning Holiday Giving Into Lasting Change

Sarah Rivers of The GOD’S CHILD Project explains how the organization’s year-end giving efforts - including the 12-Days of Wishlist and the Miracle Match - are meeting urgent needs while building long-term support for children and families through education, healthcare, housing, and sustainable development.