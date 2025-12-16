From the ACA Subsidy Cliff to Terroir and Arctic Change

Today's Segments

The ACA Subsidy Cliff: Why Congress Can’t Reach a Deal

With enhanced ACA subsidies set to expire, millions could face higher premiums. Reporters Sandhya Raman and Robert King explain why compromise remains elusive and what’s next.

Terroir in Grassy Places

In this Plains Folk essay, historian Tom Isern uses "terroir" as metaphor, reflecting on how landscape, culture, and memory shape communities across grassy places. You can hear more of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.

Reporting From Savoonga: Adapting to a Warming Arctic

Alaska Desk reporter Alena Naiden shares what she learned reporting from Savoonga, where Indigenous communities work to protect tradition amid rapid Arctic change.