From the ACA Subsidy Cliff to Terroir and Arctic Change
Today's Segments
The ACA Subsidy Cliff: Why Congress Can’t Reach a Deal
With enhanced ACA subsidies set to expire, millions could face higher premiums. Reporters Sandhya Raman and Robert King explain why compromise remains elusive and what’s next.
Terroir in Grassy Places
In this Plains Folk essay, historian Tom Isern uses "terroir" as metaphor, reflecting on how landscape, culture, and memory shape communities across grassy places. You can hear more of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.
Reporting From Savoonga: Adapting to a Warming Arctic
Alaska Desk reporter Alena Naiden shares what she learned reporting from Savoonga, where Indigenous communities work to protect tradition amid rapid Arctic change.