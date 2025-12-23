AI, Christmas Memories, and Heritage: Three Stories on Mind & Memory
Today's Segments
A Conversational Chat with ChatGPT
In a wide-ranging conversation, ChatGPT explains how artificial intelligence works, its limits, and the ethical questions surrounding bias, creativity, and trust - in plain, human terms. It's a re-air of one of our favorite conversations of 2025.
The Stories That Make Christmas Last
As Christmas shifts from excitement to reflection, voices from past and present share memories of traditions, family moments, and the quiet magic that lingers long after the season ends.
Heritage, Faith, and the Questions History Leaves Behind
Historian Dr. Tom Isern reflects on shared Lutheran roots in Australia’s Barossa Valley, exploring kinship, mission history, and the complex legacy of culture carried across continents in his latest Plains Folk essay.