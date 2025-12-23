© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

AI, Christmas Memories, and Heritage: Three Stories on Mind & Memory

Published December 23, 2025 at 6:31 PM CST
A Webster family Christmas gathering in Devils Lake, probably around 2003.
Today's Segments

A Conversational Chat with ChatGPT
In a wide-ranging conversation, ChatGPT explains how artificial intelligence works, its limits, and the ethical questions surrounding bias, creativity, and trust - in plain, human terms. It's a re-air of one of our favorite conversations of 2025.

A Conversational Interview with ChatGPT

The Stories That Make Christmas Last
As Christmas shifts from excitement to reflection, voices from past and present share memories of traditions, family moments, and the quiet magic that lingers long after the season ends.

The Stories That Make Christmas Last from Prairie Public's Danielle Webster

Heritage, Faith, and the Questions History Leaves Behind
Historian Dr. Tom Isern reflects on shared Lutheran roots in Australia's Barossa Valley, exploring kinship, mission history, and the complex legacy of culture carried across continents in his latest Plains Folk essay.

