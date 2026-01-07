© 2026
Main Street

Prairie Plates, Vaccines and UND’s First Enhanced FAA Graduate

Published January 7, 2026 at 5:29 PM CST
Robert Kraus, left, dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences at the University of North Dakota, presents Anthony Lake, center, with a certificate as Craig Carlson, associate professor of aviation and assistant chair of UND’s Air Traffic Management program, looks on. The certificate honors Lake as UND’s first graduate of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Enhanced Air Traffic–Collegiate Training Initiative Program and was awarded Dec. 19 at a pre–Winter Commencement reception on the UND campus.
Adam Kurtz/UND Today
Today's Segments

Prairie Plates: Bismarck’s Downtown Burger Slam Turns Winter Into a Feast
Eleven burgers, eleven downtown stops. Don Kopp of the Downtowners Association talks about how the Downtown Burger Slam brings creativity, crowds and community to Bismarck during the slow winter months. You can listen to all editions of Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat: CDC Updates Guidance for Childhood Vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations for the childhood vaccine schedule, raising questions for parents, providers and public health officials. You can listen to all editions of Prairie Beat here.

From Classroom to Control Tower: UND’s First Enhanced FAA Graduate
University of North Dakota reaches a national milestone as Anthony Lake becomes its first graduate of the Federal Aviation Administration’s enhanced air traffic controller training program, an accelerated path from campus simulators to live towers.

Anthony Lake, UND’s first graduate of the FAA’s Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative Program

