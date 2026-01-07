Prairie Plates, Vaccines and UND’s First Enhanced FAA Graduate

Today's Segments

Prairie Plates: Bismarck’s Downtown Burger Slam Turns Winter Into a Feast

Eleven burgers, eleven downtown stops. Don Kopp of the Downtowners Association talks about how the Downtown Burger Slam brings creativity, crowds and community to Bismarck during the slow winter months. You can listen to all editions of Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat: CDC Updates Guidance for Childhood Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations for the childhood vaccine schedule, raising questions for parents, providers and public health officials. You can listen to all editions of Prairie Beat here.

From Classroom to Control Tower: UND’s First Enhanced FAA Graduate

University of North Dakota reaches a national milestone as Anthony Lake becomes its first graduate of the Federal Aviation Administration’s enhanced air traffic controller training program, an accelerated path from campus simulators to live towers.