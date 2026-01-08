Farm Stress, A Sudan Love Story, STEM Bees, and the Week’s News

Today's Segments

Why 2026 Looks Tough for North Dakota Farmers

North Dakota Monitor deputy editor Jeff Beach explains why farmers are facing another year of financial strain despite new loan programs and federal aid, and how land prices, input costs and trade pressures are reshaping the state’s ag economy.

A Closer Look with the Monitor: 2026 Agriculture Listen • 24:00

The Tell: A Sudanese Village Visit Becomes a Journey of Love and Understanding

In a heartfelt story from The Tell, a newly married American shares her first trip to her husband’s remote Sudanese village, describing the culture shock, family warmth and unexpected pull of a place she never thought she’d miss.

The Tell Listen • 7:07

New Grant Helps North Dakota Gateway to Science Grow Its Honeybee STEM Programs

Gateway to Science STEM educator Annie Beck details how a new grant will expand hands-on pollinator education and bring families closer to the museum’s live honeybee hive.

Bringing the Hive to Life Listen • 4:39

Dave Thompson Reviews the Week’s Top News

News Director Dave Thompson breaks down the major political, economic and community stories shaping North Dakota this week.