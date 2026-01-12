Inside North Dakota’s Teacher Shortage Challenge

Today's Segment

Addressing North Dakota’s Teacher Shortage: Recruitment, Retention, and Respect

North Dakota’s teacher shortage continues to strain rural and high-need communities, where finding and keeping qualified educators has become increasingly difficult. In this Main Street conversation, 2026 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth and UND education policy scholar Dr. Diana D’Amico Pawlewicz examine the roots of the shortage—from stagnant pay and unsustainable workloads to gaps in mentoring and professional support. They explore policy fixes, community-driven solutions, and the importance of respecting and elevating the teaching profession. Together, they outline what it will take to recruit, retain, and support the teachers who shape the future of North Dakota’s students and schools.