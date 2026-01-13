How Williston Is Changing: A Conversation with Mayor Howard Klug

Today's Segments

Williston’s Path Forward: Mayor Howard Klug on Growth and City Priorities

Williston Mayor Howard Klug discusses how the city is managing rapid growth, infrastructure needs, housing demand, and public safety. He outlines the City Commission’s top priorities and shares his vision for guiding one of North Dakota’s fastest-changing communities into the future.

Mayor Howard Klug, Williston, N.D. Listen • 42:10

North Dakota’s Water Hemlock: A Deadly Plant Hiding in Plain Sight

Naturalist Chuck Lura explains why water hemlock, one of North America’s deadliest native plants, poses a serious risk in North Dakota. He describes how to identify it, where it grows, and why even small amounts can be fatal to humans and livestock. You can listen to all episodes of Natural North Dakota here.