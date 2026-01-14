ICE Rights, New Nutrition Guide, Noodlezip Flavors, & Chickasaw Trees

Today's Segments

What to Do If You’re Detained by ICE: Know Your Rights

With immigration enforcement activity increasing in the region, the ACLU’s Cody Schuler joins Prairie Beat and explains what rights people have during an encounter with ICE and offers practical steps to prepare, respond, and protect themselves if detained. You can hear all Prairie Beat episodes here.

Understanding the New Food Pyramid with Essentia’s Brynn Klein

Registered dietitian Brynn Klein breaks down why national nutrition guidelines matter, what’s changed in the newly recommended Food Pyramid, and how families can translate the updates into simple, science-based daily choices.

Winter Comfort and Asian Flavors with Chef Marty Lee of Noodlezip

Prairie Plates heads to Bismarck, where Chef Marty Lee shares the craft behind Noodlezip’s scratch-made broths and bold noodle dishes, from pho and ramen to spicy Dan Dan. He also previews the restaurant’s Valentine’s tasting menu and reflects on serving the community since 2017. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Chickasaw Nation Plants Thousands of Trees to Protect Climate and Culture

In southern Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation is restoring forests and cultural knowledge through a major tree-planting effort at the Oka'Yanahi Preserve. Leaders explain how reconnecting children with the land strengthens both climate resilience and cultural heritage.