Main Street

Health Care, Heritage, News, and Hands-On Science Across the Plains

Published January 15, 2026 at 4:18 PM CST
North Dakota Health and Human Services Interim Commissioner Pat Traynor speaks to lawmakers about incoming federal funding on Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Mary Steurer/North Dakota Monitor)
Today's Segments

What’s Next for Rural Health Care in North Dakota?
Mary Steurer breaks down new federal funding, looming deadlines, and what’s at stake for rural hospitals, workforce gaps, and patient access across North Dakota in this episode of A Closer Look With the Monitor.

A Closer Look With the Monitor: Rural Health Care

Plains Folk: On Their Terms and In Their Words
Dr. Tom Isern explores Jessica Clark’s oral history of German-Russian childhood and identity, revealing evolving traditions and enduring cultural pride.

Winter STEM at North Dakota Gateway to Science
Annie Beck previews STEM clubs, preschool sessions, mini camps, and after-dark adult events that make winter a prime season for discovery in Bismarck.

Scientists Face Deep Cuts and Rising Uncertainty
A new report shows researchers scrambling as federal funding drops, grants vanish, and climate and environmental work faces steep restrictions.

