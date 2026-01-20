Trump’s First Year, Water Conflicts, and the Future of U.S. Wheat
Today's Segments
Trump’s First Year Back in Office
Historian Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane examines President Trump’s first-year record, what’s worked, what hasn’t, and the implications for U.S. governance.
One Year of Trump: Presidential Power, Democracy, and the Lessons of History
Water Crises, Protests, and Global Cooperation
H2O Radio reports on Iran’s unrest tied to water scarcity, Colorado River negotiations, the new Ice Memory Sanctuary, and the landmark High Seas Treaty.
Hybrid Wheat and a Potential U.S. Comeback
Scientists and breeders say new hybrid wheat varieties could improve yields and drought tolerance—potentially revitalizing America’s long-declining wheat sector.