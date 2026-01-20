Trump’s First Year, Water Conflicts, and the Future of U.S. Wheat

Today's Segments

Trump’s First Year Back in Office

Historian Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane examines President Trump’s first-year record, what’s worked, what hasn’t, and the implications for U.S. governance.

One Year of Trump: Presidential Power, Democracy, and the Lessons of History Listen • 33:53

Water Crises, Protests, and Global Cooperation

H2O Radio reports on Iran’s unrest tied to water scarcity, Colorado River negotiations, the new Ice Memory Sanctuary, and the landmark High Seas Treaty.

Hybrid Wheat and a Potential U.S. Comeback

Scientists and breeders say new hybrid wheat varieties could improve yields and drought tolerance—potentially revitalizing America’s long-declining wheat sector.