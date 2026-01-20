© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Trump’s First Year, Water Conflicts, and the Future of U.S. Wheat

Published January 20, 2026 at 4:38 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Michael Cullinane
Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane is a professor of history and the Lowman Walton Endowed Chair of Theodore Roosevelt Studies at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Today's Segments

Trump’s First Year Back in Office
Historian Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane examines President Trump’s first-year record, what’s worked, what hasn’t, and the implications for U.S. governance.

One Year of Trump: Presidential Power, Democracy, and the Lessons of History

Water Crises, Protests, and Global Cooperation
H2O Radio reports on Iran’s unrest tied to water scarcity, Colorado River negotiations, the new Ice Memory Sanctuary, and the landmark High Seas Treaty.

Hybrid Wheat and a Potential U.S. Comeback
Scientists and breeders say new hybrid wheat varieties could improve yields and drought tolerance—potentially revitalizing America’s long-declining wheat sector.

Main Street
Defunded, Not Defeated.
Donate today to keep Prairie Public strong.
Donate