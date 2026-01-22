Can Elgin’s Hospital Be Saved? Loans, Science & Stories of Grit
Today's Segments
Can Elgin’s Hospital Be Saved? Lawmakers Consider Emergency Loan
In our weekly podcast A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge explains a low-interest loan proposal aimed at saving Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin. With the critical-access facility nearing closure, the bill could shape the future of rural health care, jobs, and emergency services across southwest North Dakota - and beyond.
Winter Science at Home: Turning Snow Days into STEM Discoveries
North Dakota Gateway to Science educator Annie Beck shares simple, hands-on ways families can turn winter weather into STEM learning—from tracking animals in the snow to exploring how flakes melt and change.
Standing Her Ground: Jeane Hanning’s Courtroom Moment
Recorded live at Fargo’s The Tell, Jeane Hanning reflects on facing sexism as one of the first women attorneys in her firm—and the quiet act of courage that earned respect and changed the room.
Venison Chislic: A Prairie Tradition with Deep Roots
In this Plains Folk essay, Dr. Tom Isern traces chislic’s journey from the Caucasus to the Great Plains, exploring how venison and simple seasoning became a beloved regional tradition. You can here all episodes of Pains Folk here.