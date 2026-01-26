© 2026
Preventing Disease, Strengthening Communities

Published January 26, 2026 at 5:11 PM CST
Today's Segments

Rethinking Parkinson’s: Can a Growing Brain Disease Be Prevented?
Parkinson’s is now the world’s fastest-growing neurodegenerative disease. Neurologist Dr. Ray Dorsey challenges the idea that aging is to blame, pointing instead to environmental toxins and outlining steps to reduce risk and slow progression.

Beyond Giving Hearts Day: How Philanthropy Supports Community Health
Dakota Medical Foundation’s work extends far beyond one day of giving. Amanda Sayre explains how strategic philanthropy, nonprofit collaboration, and data-driven leadership quietly strengthen health systems across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Main Street
