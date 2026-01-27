Bakken Slowdown, Travel Choices, Food Traditions, and Dairy Survival

Today's Segments

Williston Watches the Bakken Slow as Drilling Pauses

Low oil prices have led Continental Resources to pause new drilling in North Dakota for the first time in 30 years. Williston Mayor Howard Klug joins Main Street to discuss potential impacts on jobs, sales tax revenue, population trends, and city budgeting—while also explaining why new retail investment, ongoing energy projects, and conservative planning give him cautious optimism about the city’s future.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug - The Bakken Slowdown Listen • 8:00

Smart Spring and Summer Travel in Uncertain Times

Travel writer Alicia Underlee Nelson shares practical advice for Spring Break and summer travel, including what to know before heading to Canada or Europe amid shifting political and global conditions, and how travelers can plan confidently and flexibly.

Travel with Alicia Underlee Nelson Listen • 15:45

Pie Melons and the Foodways of the Northern Plains

In this edition of Plains Folk, NDSU historian Dr. Tom Isern traces the history of the pie melon—also known as citron—from global trade routes to German-Russian kitchens on the Northern Plains, exploring how food traditions preserve memory and identity, and why this once-common melon has nearly disappeared. You can hear more "Plains Folk" essays here.

Cow Cuddles and Ice Cream: How Dairies Adapt to Low Prices

With milk prices below profitable levels, Midwest dairy farmers are diversifying through hands-on experiences like calf cuddling, farm stays, and on-site creameries. These innovations help stabilize income while reconnecting consumers with the origins of their food.