Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Campus Futures, Community Voices, and Food from the Heart

Published January 28, 2026 at 2:18 PM CST
UND Archives

Today's Segments

Shaping the Next Decade: UND’s Campus Master Plan and Vision
The University of North Dakota begins work on a new 10-year campus master plan. Provost Eric Link and planning director Les Bjore discuss the plan’s history, goals, and how the public can help shape UND’s future.

Fresh, From the Heart: Maria’s Homestyle Mexican Comes to Fargo
Prairie Plates visits Maria’s Homestyle Mexican in downtown Fargo. Owner Maria Ostos shares her journey from catering to brick-and-mortar and the family recipes inspiring her fresh, made-from-scratch menu.

A North Dakotan’s View from Minneapolis: Immigration Enforcement
Prairie Beat visits with a North Dakotan living in north Minneapolis who offers a firsthand account of intensified immigration enforcement, describing its impact on neighborhoods, civil liberties, and daily life beyond the headlines.

