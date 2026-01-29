Term Limits on Trial, STEM Takes Flight, and Tech with Peck Debuts

Today's Segments

Term Limits on Trial: A Constitutional Fight Before the Ballot

A voter-approved amendment limiting legislative terms is facing a constitutional lawsuit that could keep a new measure off the November ballot. On A Closer Look with the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporter Mary Steurer explains the case before the North Dakota Supreme Court, the competing readings of the state constitution, and what the ruling could mean for voters, lawmakers, and the future of term limits. Editor-in-Chief Amy Dalrymple also examines new financial disclosure and transparency requirements for elected officials.

A Closer Look With The Monitor - A Court Challenge to Changes in Term Limits Listen • 20:33

Learning Takes Flight at Gateway to Science

Flying a plane may be a dream for many, but at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, it’s hands-on learning. STEM educator Annie Beck gives a tour of the popular flight simulator and aviation-themed exhibits, from piloting a virtual Cessna to launching rockets and testing rotocopters. The experiences bring physics, engineering, and problem-solving to life—sparking curiosity and a love of STEM for learners of all ages.

North Dakota Gateway To Science Listen • 5:14

Tech with Peck: Making Sense of the Technology Around Us

Understanding technology doesn’t have to be intimidating. Tech with Peck launches on Main Street with George Peck, a longtime broadcaster and tech industry veteran. Each week, Peck translates complex topics—from home theater systems to artificial intelligence—into clear, practical conversations about how technology shapes our work, creativity, and everyday lives.

Tech With Peck Launches Listen • 9:59

Dave Thompson Reviews the News

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street with a review of the latest regional and national headlines, offering context and perspective on the stories shaping the day.