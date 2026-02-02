Today's Segments

Prairie Public’s Short & Sweet Member Drive brings a playful blend of Groundhog Day and Valentine’s Day to Main Street. Listeners are invited to show their support with a $15-a-month sustaining gift and receive a box of cocoa truffles from Nichole’s Fine Pastry and Café - perfect for sharing or sending as a Valentine. Contributions support Prairie Public’s independent journalism, thoughtful conversations, and community storytelling, with higher-level giving available through the Prairie Public Investors Circle.

A Life in Agriculture: Jim Kirsch and the Legacy of Little "I"

Named Agriculturalist of the Year at the 100th Little International Livestock Show, Jim Kirsch reflects on a lifetime devoted to agriculture, education, and mentoring young leaders. On Main Street, Kirsch shares stories from growing up on a diversified farm near Gladstone, his decades at North Dakota State University, and his transformative leadership of the Saddle and Sirloin Club where generations of students found both opportunity and belonging.

Jim Kirsch, the 100th Little International Livestock Show’s Agriculturalist of the Year Listen • 21:20

Grace After the Applesauce: A Story of Bullying, and Letting Go

Were you ever bullied in school or part of the crowd that did the bullying? In this tender and disarming story from The Tell, Cheryl Bergian reflects on being the 'new kid' in sixth grade, the small humiliations that linger in memory, and the unexpected moment'45 years later when grace finally came full circle. It's a reminder that while childhood wounds can fade, compassion has a way of arriving right on time.