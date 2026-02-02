© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

A Life in Agriculture: Jim Kirsch and the Legacy of Little "I"

Published February 2, 2026 at 4:29 PM CST
Jim Kirsch, the 100th Little International Livestock Show’s Agriculturalist of the Year, grew up on a grain and livestock farm near Gladstone, N.D., and devoted more than four decades to teaching, research and mentoring students at North Dakota State University.
Photo provided by Linnea Axtman
Prairie Public's Short & Sweet Member Drive brings a playful blend of Groundhog Day and Valentine's Day to Main Street.

Named Agriculturalist of the Year at the 100th Little International Livestock Show, Jim Kirsch reflects on a lifetime devoted to agriculture, education, and mentoring young leaders. On Main Street, Kirsch shares stories from growing up on a diversified farm near Gladstone, his decades at North Dakota State University, and his transformative leadership of the Saddle and Sirloin Club where generations of students found both opportunity and belonging.

Jim Kirsch, the 100th Little International Livestock Show’s Agriculturalist of the Year

Grace After the Applesauce: A Story of Bullying, and Letting Go
Were you ever bullied in school or part of the crowd that did the bullying? In this tender and disarming story from The Tell, Cheryl Bergian reflects on being the 'new kid' in sixth grade, the small humiliations that linger in memory, and the unexpected moment'45 years later when grace finally came full circle. It's a reminder that while childhood wounds can fade, compassion has a way of arriving right on time.

The Tell, Cheryl Bergian

Main Street
