No One Above the Law: A Philosophical Reckoning in a Time of Crisis

Today's Segment

In this month’s Philosophical Currents, Main Street is joined by philosopher Jack Russell Weinstein for a searching and unsettling conversation about the rule of law and whether it is holding in today’s politically charged climate. Prompted by recent deadly enforcement actions in Minneapolis and conflicting official accounts, Weinstein unpacks what the rule of law truly means: predictability, accountability, and equal application, even, and especially, for those in power. Drawing on philosophy, history, and vivid real-world analogies, the discussion explores the difference between law and propaganda, the erosion of public trust, and the fragile line between order and chaos. At stake is a foundational question for democracy itself: when the law feels arbitrary, who is protected; and who is left powerless?