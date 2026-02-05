Oil Waste to Lithium & Home Theater Demystified: Policy and Tech

Today's Segments

From Oil Waste to Lithium: Opportunity and a Legislative Misstep

Could North Dakota turn oilfield wastewater into a new source of lithium and what does a law listing fictional minerals reveal about the rush into critical minerals? In this edition of A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge talks about emerging lithium extraction projects, regulatory and property-rights concerns, and how policy mistakes could shape the state's energy future.

A Closer Look With The Monitor - Lithium From Oil Field Waste Water Listen • 26:41

Home Theater, Demystified: What Does It Really Mean?

When people say they want a "home theater," what are they actually looking for? On this edition of Tech with Peck, George Peck helps reset expectations by breaking down what matters, what doesn't, and how to get a better movie-and-sports experience without breaking the bank.