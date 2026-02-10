Civics, Climate, and Culture: From Classrooms to the Prairie

Today's Segments

Why Civics Still Matters

In a time of polarization and declining trust, Hilary Crow, Vice President of Civics at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, explains why civic knowledge is essential—and how the National Civics Bee, available to any middle school student, is empowering middle school students to turn concern into action.

The Importance of Civics Education Listen • 22:12

Plains Folk: The Vanishing Pie Melon

Description: Historian Tom Isern traces the surprising journey of the pie melon—from prairie staple to near obscurity—linking food, memory, and regional history across the Great Plains and beyond. You can hear all Plains Folk essays here.

Indigenous Skiers, Climate Change, and Belonging

Description: As warming winters threaten snow sports, Indigenous skiers confront both climate change and a legacy of exclusion. The film Let My People Go Skiing explores resilience, representation, and paths forward.

Farmers Face Uncertainty as Climate Support Shrinks

Cuts to USDA Climate Hubs raise concerns for farmers who rely on research and regional guidance to adapt to climate change—putting long-term planning and on-the-ground support at risk.

Farmers Are Fed Up with “Bellicose Rhetoric and Chaotic Trade Policies”

A bipartisan group of former U.S. Department of Agriculture officials and leaders from major farming associations warned last week that without action, there will be a "widespread collapse of American agriculture." In a letter obtained by the New York Times and sent to the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees, the group blames Trump administration policies as well as congressional inaction for the U.S. farm economy deteriorating.